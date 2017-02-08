MLB commissioner says league is ‘re-examining’ its stance on gambling — VIDEO

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Wednesday that the league is “re-examining” its stance on gambling.

“There is this buzz out there in terms of people feeling that there may be an opportunity here for additional legalized sports betting,” Manfred told Yahoo Finance at the All Markets Summit in New York. “From the perspective of our sport, we are re-examining our stance on gambling. It’s a conversation that’s ongoing with the owners.”

Manfred also said he understands that betting on games is something fans enjoy.

“Betting can be a form of fan engagement, it can fuel the popularity of a sport. We all understand that,” he said.

