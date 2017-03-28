Paul Sewald reassigned, will come back to 51s

Paul Sewald will be returning home after all.

The Las Vegan forced his way onto the Mets’ radar with a strong spring performance but was reassigned to minor league camp Tuesday morning.

Sewald, who spent last year as the 51s closer, had a 2.51 ERA, giving up four runs in 14 1/3 innings pitched in Grapefruit League action this spring.

Sewald was a strong candidate for the Mets’ bullpen but was handicapped because he wasn’t on the 40-man roster. The Mets likely will have to make room for utilityman Ty Kelly on the 40-man as outfielders Brandon Nimmo and Juan Lagares are both injured.

The Mets’ bullpen is still in flux, thanks in part to some uncertainty in the rotation. Opening day rosters need to be set by Sunday.

Between Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo and Zack Wheeler, Gsellman has the fifth starter spot pretty much sewn up.

But with Steven Matz scratched recently from his last start with elbow irritation that could open a door for Lugo or Wheeler.

If the Mets do take Wheeler, who will be held to a strict innings limit, that could force Lugo to the bullpen.

With Jeurys Familia expected to be suspended to begin the season, it looks like the Mets could take Josh Smoker, Josh Edgin and Rafael Montero in the bullpen to begin the season — all of whom played in Las Vegas at some point last year. However, if Lugo was forced to the bullpen, the move would change that equation.

In that case, Edgin, who is out of options, or Montero would likely be the one affected.

Either way, the Mets have more than a few decisions to make in the next few days. They’ll take on the 51s on March 30 in Florida before heading to New York to face Army the next day.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.