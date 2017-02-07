Tickets going on sale for Cubs, Reds in Vegas’ Big League Weekend

Posted Updated 

Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs warms up on deck during a game against the Oakland Athletics during the Big League Weekend exhibition baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Friday, March 13, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs warms up on deck during a game against the Oakland Athletics during the Big League Weekend exhibition baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Friday, March 13, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans watch the Chicago Cubs play against the New York Mets in their baseball game during Big League Weekend at Cashman Field on Friday, March 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. The Mets won 8-1. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_bbn-metscubs_040116ev_014_7935112.jpg
Chicago Cubs fans watch their team play against the New York Mets in their baseball game during Big League Weekend at Cashman Field on Friday, March 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. The Mets won 8-1. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_bbn-metscubs_040116ev_004_7935112.jpg
Chicago Cubs C.J. Riefenhauser (60) pitches against the New York Mets in their baseball game during Big League Weekend at Cashman Field on Friday, April 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. The Mets won 8-1. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_bbn-metscubs_040116ev_001_7935112.jpg
Fans watch the Chicago Cubs play against the New York Mets in their baseball game during Big League Weekend at Cashman Field on Friday, March 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. The Mets won 8-1. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_bbn-metscubs_040116ev_010_7935112.jpg
Fans watch the Chicago Cubs play against the New York Mets in their baseball game during Big League Weekend at Cashman Field on Friday, March 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. The Mets won 8-1. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_bbn-metscubs_040116ev_013_7935112.jpg
Fans browse team merchandise during the Big League Weekend baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets at Cashman Field on Friday, March 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. The Mets won 8-1. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_bbn-metscubs_040116ev_003_7935112.jpg
Fans watch the Chicago Cubs play against the New York Mets in their baseball game during Big League Weekend at Cashman Field on Friday, March 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. The Mets won 8-1. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_bbn-metscubs_040116ev_012_7935112.jpg
Fans browse team merchandise during the Big League Weekend baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the New York Mets at Cashman Field on Friday, March 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. The Mets won 8-1. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

web1_bbo-bigleagueweekend_031315cs_003_7935112.jpg
Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs watches as his team takes on the Oakland Athletics during the Big League Weekend exhibition baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Friday, March 13, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_bbo-bigleagueweekend_031315cs_008_7935112.jpg
Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs poses for photos with showgirls before playing the Oakland Athletics in the Big League Weekend exhibition baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Friday, March 13, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By BETSY HELFAND
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Tickets for this year’s Big League Weekend at Cashman Field will go on sale at noon Monday both at the Cashman Field box office and online.

The Chicago Cubs will return to Las Vegas on March 25-26, this time to take on division-foe Cincinnati Reds. This will be the Cubs’ 13th consecutive appearance, while the Reds have played in Las Vegas twice before.

Both games will be at 1:05 p.m. and individual game ticket prices range from $45 for reserved seats, berm and standing room only to $65 for field seats. Plaza seats will be $55 per game.

Starting Monday, the Cashman Field box office will be open from noon-4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

“The two-game series between the Cubs and Reds will provide a great atmosphere in the ballpark,” 51s president Don Logan said in a statement. “The fans, both locally and the tourists that visit for this event, will have a memorable time.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

 