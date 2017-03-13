Tim Tebow gets first hit in spring training for New York Mets

Posted 

New York Mets' Tim Tebow runs to first after hitting a single in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, March 13, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (John Bazemore/AP)

New York Mets left fielder Tim Tebow makes a diving catch on a fly ball by Miami Marlins' Justin Bour in the second inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 13, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (John Bazemore/AP)

New York Mets' Tim Tebow, left, is greeted as he returns to the dugout after his first hit of spring training in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, March 13, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (John Bazemore/AP)

New York Mets' Tim Tebow (97) takes a lead off first base as Miami Marlins starting pitcher Kyle Lobstein (53) throws to the plate in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 13, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Tebow reached first with his first base hit of spring training. (John Bazemore/AP)

New York Mets' Tim Tebow (15) takes batting practice before a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, March 13, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (John Bazemore/AP)

By BILL WHITEHEAD
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Tim Tebow has gotten his first hit for the New York Mets.

The former NFL quarterback singled Monday in an exhibition game against Miami Marlins left-hander Kyle Lobstein.

Tebow was hitless in his first eight at-bats in spring training before his opposite-field single on a 2-2 pitch leading off the bottom of the fifth inning. He was then erased on a double-play grounder.

Playing left field, the former Heisman Trophy winner made a head-first diving catch in the second inning to rob Justin Bour of a hit.

Tebow batted eighth, and his appearance in the lineup was a surprise. On Friday, manager Terry Collins said there were no plans to bring back the 29-year-old Tebow after his second start.

But the Mets needed players because of the World Baseball Classic and multiple split-squad games and decided to have Tebow join them from their minor league camp.

 
 