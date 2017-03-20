Posted 

Tim Tebow won’t be assigned to Las Vegas 51s, headed to Mets’ Columbia Fireflies

New York Mets' Tim Tebow runs to first after hitting a single in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, March 13, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (John Bazemore/AP)

New York Mets' Tim Tebow, left, is greeted as he returns to the dugout after his first hit of spring training in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, March 13, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (John Bazemore/AP)

New York Mets left fielder Tim Tebow makes a diving catch on a fly ball by Miami Marlins' Justin Bour in the second inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 13, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (John Bazemore/AP)

New York Mets' Tim Tebow (15) takes batting practice before a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, March 13, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (John Bazemore/AP)

New York Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow makes his way back to the dugout in the fourth inning after he grounded into a double play during a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Lucas Duda scored on the hit. The Mets won 8-7. (Molly Bartels/The Stuart News vi AP)

Tim Tebow doubled off first base after a line drive during a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie. The Mets won 8-7. (Molly Bartels/The Stuart News via AP)

New York Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow lets a pitch go by during his second at-bat in the team's spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Molly Bartels/The Stuart News via AP)

New York Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow walks back to the dugout during a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie. The Mets won 8-7. (Molly Bartels/The Stuart News via AP)

New York Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow swings and misses at a Boston Red Sox pitch during a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Molly Bartels/The Stuart News via AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tim Tebow won’t be coming to Cashman Field. The former two-time Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback is joining the Columbia Fireflies.

The Columbia Fireflies are the Mets’ Class A franchise in Columbia.

New York Mets manager Terry Collins announced the move Monday.

The 29-year-old Tebow has been in spring training with the Mets and is hitting .235 with four hits in 17 at-bats. He’ll break camp the first week in April and join the Fireflies when they open play on April 6 in a four-game series with Augusta.

Fireflies President John Katz expects Tebow to add extra buzz to the team and the city. The club says Tebow will wear his football number, No. 15, with the Fireflies.

Tebow signed with the Mets on September 8 and participated in three Florida Instructional League games. He played in 19 contests in the Arizona Fall League.

The Review-Journal contributed to this article.

 