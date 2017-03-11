Posted Updated 

Woman arrested for trespassing after stalking Tim Tebow at Mets spring training

Woman Arrested At Stadium Claims Tim Tebow Is Her Bf (Inform)

8149098_web1_8066503-a5c491a7350949e297137bd494a2f82a_8149098.jpg
Former NFL quarterback and New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow carries his equipment bag to a spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (John Bazemore/AP)

8149098_web1_8149098-e336e7d3c02b4704b8f4766f8e88e3ab_8149098.jpg
In this Sept. 19, 2016, file photo, New York Mets' Tim Tebow stretches out before batting practice at the team's complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee, File/AP)

8149098_web1_ap17068021200001_8149098.jpg
New York Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow lets a pitch go by during his second at-bat in the team's spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Molly Bartels/The Stuart News via AP)

8149098_web1_ap17068024825145_8149098.jpg
New York Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow walks back to the dugout during a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at First Data Field in Port St. Lucie. The Mets won 8-7. (Molly Bartels/The Stuart News via AP)

8149098_web1_ap17068022431138--1-_8149098.jpg
New York Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow swings and misses at a Boston Red Sox pitch during a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Molly Bartels/The Stuart News via AP)

8149098_web1_8066781-60cfceba220e4534bd3f188180b13f1a_8149098.jpg
Former NFL quarterback and New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow (15), center, works during a spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (John Bazemore/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Authorities say a Colorado woman claiming to be in a relationship with Tim Tebow has been charged with trespassing after going to the New York Mets’ Florida spring training facility twice last month and looking for the former Denver Broncos quarterback.

A Port St. Lucie police report says 36-year-old Michelle Marie Thompson was arrested at First Data Field on Feb. 28, two days after being issued a trespass warning.

New York Mets staff members reported Thompson to the police the evening of Feb. 26, saying she had been hanging around all day and asking about Tebow.

“I just try to focus on the next thing, but at the same time, I wish her the best,” Tebow said Wednesday. “I’m going to pray for her and want her to get as much help as she needs as possible. But at the same time, as an athlete you learn to try and compartmentalize. It’s not always easy, but it’s something that you have to try and do as an athlete.”

Thompson reportedly told the officer she lived with Tebow in Jacksonville.

Thompson was being held on $750 bail. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

The former University of Florida star who signed a minor league contract with the Mets last year said he “absolutely” still feels safe being close to fans.

“To be able to encourage someone and make someone’s day or put a smile on their face means so much,” Tebow said. “You want to be bigger than whatever game that you’re playing. At the end of the day, if all you’re able to do is win or lose games, get a hit, strike out, whatever it is, yeah, it’s fun, it’s great, it’s a passion, but it’s just a game.

“You want to have your life be bigger than a game and be more than just a game. I think being able to encourage, inspire and put a smile on someone’s face is a big part of it. … You try to find the real fans out there. But yes, I do” feel safe.

 