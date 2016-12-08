Posted 

Yankees reportedly agree to 5-year, $86M deal with Aroldis Chapman

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman throws during the seventh inning of Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Chicago. (David J. Phillip/The Associated Press)

By BEN WALKER
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

OXON HILL, Md. — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that free agent closer Aroldis Chapman and the New York Yankees have reached agreement on an $86 million, five-year deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the contract was still pending a physical.

Chapman was acquired by New York from the Cincinnati Reds last offseason, then was traded to the Chicago Cubs in late July. The hard-throwing lefty helped the Cubs win the World Series and became a free agent when it was over.

Fox Sports first reported the agreement.

 