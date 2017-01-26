8 events added to World Series of Poker schedule

The schedule for this summer’s World Series of Poker was released Wednesday and includes eight new events.

The 48th annual WSOP runs May 31 through July 17 at the Rio Convention Center and features 74 events, concluding with the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold ’em World Championship.

Highlighting the list of new tournaments is a $365 buy-in event dubbed “The Giant” that has weekly Friday night starting flights beginning June 9. Also added for 2017 are two online bracelet events and a high-roller Tag Team event with a $10,000 buy-in.

“This 2017 schedule reflects our continuing goal to broaden poker’s appeal and encourage first timers and recreational players to come experience the WSOP for themselves,” WSOP executive director Ty Stewart said in a statement. “With the new $365 buy-in Giant anchoring Friday nights, alongside a tent pole event awarding millions every weekend, we believe we have the offering to be well worth the trip.

“Plus, for the serious and high-stakes player, we remain committed to having the most diverse schedule of events of any tournament in the world. Whatever your game or bankroll, let the bracelet chase begin.”

The WSOP’s five flagship weekend tournaments (“Colossus,” “Millionaire Maker,” Seniors/Super Seniors, “Monster Stack” and Crazy Eights) return, as does the $111,111 buy-in High Roller for One Drop event.

The Main Event begins July 8.

“The focus of the schedule remains squarely on two core principles: the biggest prize pools possible and diversity in offerings to provide something for everyone,” tournament director Jack Effel said in a statement. “The 48th running of the globe’s biggest poker series promises to deliver on these core principles and ensure another action-packed summer at the Rio.”