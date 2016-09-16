Posted 

Cardinals loss gives Cubs NL Central title

Chicago Cubs' Jorge Soler celebrates at home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Cubs' Jorge Soler swings on a two-run home run during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in Chicago. The Brewers won 5-4. (Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald via AP)

Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist (18) celebrates with manager Joe Maddon, right, after scoring during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in Chicago. Milwaukee won 5-4. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Milwaukee Brewers' Scooter Gennett watches his two-run double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Milwaukee Brewers' Martin Maldonado (12) celebrates with teammate Domingo Santana (16) after both scored on a two-run double hit by Scooter Gennett during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Cubs starter Mike Montgomery delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

By JAY COHEN
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have won the NL Central, becoming the first major league team this season to clinch a division title when St. Louis lost 6-2 at San Francisco.

The Cubs lost 5-4 to the Milwaukee Brewers earlier Thursday night, but captured their first NL Central crown since 2008 when the Giants finished off their victory over the Cardinals.

Wrigley Field was empty when Matt Adams made the final out on the West Coast, but a loud cheer went up in the neighborhood around the iconic ballpark and several people honked their car horns.

 

