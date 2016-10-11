Giants beat Cubs in 13 innings, stay alive in playoff series

SAN FRANCISCO — Joe Panik doubled off the wall in right-center field to drive in Brandon Crawford with the winning run in the 13th inning, and the San Francisco Giants staved off elimination yet again by outlasting the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Monday night in Game 3 of their National League Division Series.

San Francisco won its 10th straight game when facing postseason elimination.

Panik came through against Mike Montgomery, who was pitching his fifth inning of relief.

The tough-to-eliminate Giants forced Tuesday night’s Game 4 back at their raucous, sold-out ballpark, postponing a potential Cubs clinching party. Chicago leads the best-of-five playoff 2-1 and will send John Lackey to the mound opposite lefty Matt Moore.