Posted 

Giants beat Cubs in 13 innings, stay alive in playoff series

Giants beat Cubs in 13 innings, stay alive in playoff series

web1_7179181-b98812157269480c9e832c435ea21635_7179181.jpg
San Francisco Giants' Conor Gillaspie, left, hits a two-run triple during the eighth inning of Game 3 of Monday's National League Division Series in San Francisco,. (Ben Margot/AP)

Giants beat Cubs in 13 innings, stay alive in playoff series

web1_7179181-084a6704cc164cf1b3c32eb8a0cf2698_7179181.jpg
San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, left, and Brandon Belt celebrate after both scored on a triple by Conor Gillaspie against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning of Game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series in San Francisco, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Giants beat Cubs in 13 innings, stay alive in playoff series

web1_7179181-6b889565ceea4969825d6dec1cabe584_7179181.jpg
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, left, celebrates with third base coach Gary Jones (1) after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of Game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series in San Francisco, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Giants beat Cubs in 13 innings, stay alive in playoff series

web1_7179181-8dacc70e725946309ba27d87f194e954_7179181.jpg
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, right, celebrates with Dexter Fowler after hitting a two-run home run as San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, center, watches during the ninth inning of Game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series in San Francisco, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Giants beat Cubs in 13 innings, stay alive in playoff series

web1_7179181-0c146825e1024b7f9ba93db12bb03220_7179181.jpg
San Francisco Giants' Conor Gillaspie, right, hits a two-run triple in front of Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Montero during the eighth inning of Game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series in San Francisco, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By JANIE McCAULEY
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN FRANCISCO — Joe Panik doubled off the wall in right-center field to drive in Brandon Crawford with the winning run in the 13th inning, and the San Francisco Giants staved off elimination yet again by outlasting the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Monday night in Game 3 of their National League Division Series.

San Francisco won its 10th straight game when facing postseason elimination.

Panik came through against Mike Montgomery, who was pitching his fifth inning of relief.

The tough-to-eliminate Giants forced Tuesday night’s Game 4 back at their raucous, sold-out ballpark, postponing a potential Cubs clinching party. Chicago leads the best-of-five playoff 2-1 and will send John Lackey to the mound opposite lefty Matt Moore.

 