Here’s how to watch Cubs-Dodgers NLCS Game 5 in Las Vegas

The Cleveland Indians are in, and now it’s just a matter of days until we know who they will face in the World Series. Major League Baseball postseason action continues today with Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

The Chicago Cubs evened the series 2-2 Wednesday night with a 10-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jon Lester (19-5) will pitch for the Cubs while Kenta Maeda (16-11) will start for the Dodgers.

Game 6 will take the series back to Chicago on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch Game 5 on television in Las Vegas:

Place: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Time: 5:08 p.m. PDT

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Cox 329, DirecTV 219, CenturyLink 620, Dish 150)

Online: Fox Sports Go live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.TV live stream (subscription required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM), KSHP-AM (1400)

NEXT UP

Game 6: Dodgers at Cubs — Saturday, Oct. 22, 5 p.m.

Game 7: (if necessary) Dodgers at Cubs — Sunday, Oct. 23, 5 p.m.

(The Associated Press)

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.