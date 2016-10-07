Here’s how to watch today’s ALDS and NLDS games

MLB fans get a full slate of games today. Postseason action continues with the second games in the American League Division Series and the first games of the National League Division Series.

Here’s how you can watch today’s MLB postseason games in Las Vegas:

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES

Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers (Game 2)

Time: 10:08 a.m.

TV: TBS

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Indians (Game 2)

Time: 1:38 p.m.

TV: TBS

NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals (Game 1)

Time: 2:38 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports 1

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs (Game 1)

Time: 6:15 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports 1

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.