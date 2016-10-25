Here’s how you can watch Cubs-Indians World Series Game 1 in Las Vegas

It’s World Series day! The Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs meet in Cleveland tonight for Game 1 of the best-of-seven-series.

Both sides are seeing the World Series stage for the first time in quite a long time. The Cubs last saw the series 71 years ago, while it has been 19 years for the Indians.

Corey Kluber (18-9) will start things off for the Indians, while Jon Lester (19-5) will take the mound for the Cubs.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch Game 1 on television in Las Vegas:

Place: Progressive Field, Cleveland

Time: 5:08 p.m. PDT

TV: KVVU/FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

Online:Fox Sports Go live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.TV (subscription required)

Radio: KWWN-AM (1100)

NEXT UP

(all times PDT)

Game 2: Cubs at Indians, Wednesday, 5:08 p.m.

Game 3: Indians at Cubs, Friday, 5:08 p.m.

Game 4: Indians at Cubs, Saturday, 5:08 p.m.

Game 5: (if necessary) Indians at Cubs, Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

Game 6: (if necessary) Cubs at Indians, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 5:08 p.m.

Game 7: (if necessary) Cubs at Indians, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 5:08 p.m.