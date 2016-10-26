Here’s how you can watch Cubs-Indians World Series Game 2 in Las Vegas

The Cleveland Indians have the lead. The Indians, who lead the series 1-0 after Game 1, host the Chicago Cubs today for Game 2 of the World Series.

The Cubs are handing the ball to right-hander Jake Arrieta (18-8) while the Indians have chosen right-hander Trevor Bauer (12-8) to start on the mound.

Remember, the game was moved to one hour earlier to avoid expected inclement weather.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch Game 2 on television in Las Vegas:

Place: Progressive Field, Cleveland

Time: 4:08 p.m. PDT

TV: KVVU/FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

Online: Fox Sports Go live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.TV (subscription required)

Radio: KWWN-AM (1100)

NEXT UP

(all times PDT)

Game 3: Indians at Cubs, Friday, 5:08 p.m.

Game 4: Indians at Cubs, Saturday, 5:08 p.m.

Game 5: (if necessary) Indians at Cubs, Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

Game 6: (if necessary) Cubs at Indians, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 5:08 p.m.

Game 7: (if necessary) Cubs at Indians, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 5:08 p.m.