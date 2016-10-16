Here’s how you can watch Dodgers-Cubs NLCS Game 2 tonight

The National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs continues today with Game 2 in Chicago.

The Cubs lead the series 1-0 after beating the Dodgers 8-4 in Game 1 on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Place: Wrigley Field, Chicago

Time: 5:08 p.m. PDT (Cox 329, DirecTV 219, CenturyLink 620, Dish 150)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Cox 329, DirecTV 219, CenturyLink 620, Dish 150)

Online: Fox Sports Go live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.TV live stream (subscription required)

NEXT UP:

Game 3: Cubs at Dodgers — Tuesday, Oct. 18, 5 p.m.

Game 4: Cubs at Dodgers — Wednesday, Oct. 19, 5 p.m.

Game 5: (if necessary) Cubs at Dodgers — Thursday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m.

Game 6: (if necessary) Dodgers at Cubs — Saturday, Oct. 22, TBD

Game 7: (if necessary) Dodgers at Cubs — Sunday, Oct. 23, TBD

American League Championship Series

Game 3: Indians at Blue Jays — Monday, Oct. 17, 5 p.m.

Game 4: Indians at Blue Jays — Tuesday, Oct. 18, 1 p.m.

Game 5: (if necessary) Indians at Blue Jays — Wednesday, Oct. 19, 1 p.m.

Game 6: (if necessary) Blue Jays at Indians — Friday, Oct. 21, 5 p.m.

Game 7: (if necessary) Blue Jays at Indians — Saturday, Oct. 22, TBD

