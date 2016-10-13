Here’s how you can watch Dodgers-Nationals Game 5 tonight

The winner of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals will be decided tonight with Game 5.
The Dodgers extended the series on Tuesday by beating the Nationals 6-5 at home.
Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:
Place: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.
Time: 5:08 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Online: Fox Sports Go live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.tv live stream (subscription required)
NEXT UP
National League Championship Series
Game 1: TBD at Cubs, Saturday
Game 2: TBD at Cubs, Sunday
Game 3: Cubs at TBD, Tuesday
American League Championship Series
Game 1: Blue Jays at Indians, Friday
Game 2: Blue Jays at Indians, Saturday
Game 3: Indians at Blue Jays, Monday
Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.