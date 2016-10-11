Posted Updated 

Here’s how you can watch today’s MLB postseason games

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner, right, scores past Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal on a double by Jayson Werth during the second inning in Game 3 of baseball's National League Division Series in Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Major League Baseball fans get two games today with only the National League Division Series races continuing.

First up is the Washington Nationals at the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 4 of their series. The game will see left-hander Clayton Kershaw (12-4) on the mound for the Dodgers while the Nationals will start right-hander Joe Ross (7-5) The Nationals lead the series 2-1.

The second game of the day features the Chicago Cubs at the San Francisco Giants, also for Game 4. The Giants extended the series last night off a late-game comeback to avoid a series sweep by the Cubs. John Lackey (11-8) will pitch for the Cubs and Matt Moore (13-12) will take the mound for the Giants.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch today’s games in Las Vegas:(all times PDT)

Nationals at Dodgers — Game 4 

Time: 2:05 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Cox 329, DirecTV 219, CenturyLink 620, Dish 150)

Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 13 in Washington D.C. (if necessary)

Cubs at Giants — Game 4

Time: 5:40 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Cox 329, DirecTV 219, CenturyLink 620, Dish 150)

Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 13 in Chicago (if necessary)

