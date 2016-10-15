The Major League Baseball postseason continues today with both American League and National League action.

The Cleveland Indians and the Toronto Blue Jays continue their series with Game 2. The Indians lead the series 1-0 after beating the Blue Jays 2-0 in Cleveland on Friday.

The NL Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs begins today with Game 1 in Chicago.

Here’s how you can watch today’s MLB postseason games on television in Las Vegas:

American League Championship Series

Blue Jays at Indians — Game 2

Place: Progressive Field, Cleveland

Time: 1:08 p.m. PDT

TV: TBS (Cox, 7, DirecTV 247, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)

Online: TBS.com live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.TV live stream (subscription required)

Game 3: Indians at Blue Jays — Monday, Oct. 17, 5 p.m.

Game 4: Indians at Blue Jays — Tuesday, Oct. 18, 1 p.m.

Game 5: (if necessary) Indians at Blue Jays — Wednesday, Oct. 19, 1 p.m.

Game 6: (if necessary) Blue Jays at Indians — Friday, Oct. 21, 5 p.m.

Game 7: (if necessary) Blue Jays at Indians — Saturday, Oct. 22, TBD

National League Championship Series

Dodgers at Cubs — Game 1

Place: Wrigley Field, Chicago

Time: 5:08 p.m. PDT

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Cox 329, DirecTV 219, CenturyLink 620, Dish 150)

Online: Fox Sports Go live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.TV live stream (subscription required)

Game 2: Dodgers at Cubs — Sunday, Oct. 16, 5 p.m.

Game 3: Cubs at Dodgers — Tuesday, Oct. 18, 5 p.m.

Game 4: Cubs at Dodgers — Wednesday, Oct. 19, 5 p.m.

Game 5: (if necessary) Cubs at Dodgers — Thursday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m.

Game 6: (if necessary) Dodgers at Cubs — Saturday, Oct. 22, TBD

Game 7: (if necessary) Dodgers at Cubs — Sunday, Oct. 23, TBD

