How to watch Orioles-Blue Jays wild card game tonight

The month Major League Baseball fans wait patiently for all season is finally here — October baseball. The MLB postseason gets underway today with the first wild card game.

First up, the American League. The Baltimore Orioles travel to Toronto to face the Blue Jays. Tonight’s winner will earn a berth into the American League Division Series and face the Texas Rangers. Game 1 of the AL series is Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

The Orioles have pegged pitcher Chris Tillman (16-6) to start while the Blue Jays have handed pitcher Marcus Stroman (9-10) the ball for tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Who: Orioles at Blue Jays

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto

Time: 5 p.m. PDT

TV: TBS (DirecTV 247, Cox 7, CenturyLink 113, Dish 139)

Online:Postseason.TV live stream (subscription required), TBS.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KRLV-AM (1340).

The National League wild card game takes place tomorrow with the San Francisco Giants visiting the New York Mets.

