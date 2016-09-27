Posted 

Jose Fernandez’s checkbook, signed baseballs wash ashore near fatal boat crash site

Checkbook, 4 signed baseballs wash ashore after Jose Fernandez dies in boat crash (WPLG - Miami, FL/Inform)

Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez pitches against the Washington Nationals in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, in Miami. (Alan Diaz/AP)

Investigators inspect an overturned boat as it rests on a jetty after a crash, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, off Miami Beach, Fla. Authorities said that Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Fernandez was one of three people killed in the boat crash early Sunday morning. He was 24. (Gaston De Cardenas/AP)

In this Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, file photo, Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Miami. The Marlins announced Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, that ace right-hander Fernandez has died. The U.S. Coast Guard says Fernandez was one of three people killed in a boat crash off Miami Beach early Sunday. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

A boat lies overturned on a jetty, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, off Miami Beach, Fla. Authorities said that Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Fernandez was one of three people killed in the boat crash early Sunday morning. Fernandez was 24. (Patrick Farrell/Miami Herald via AP)

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Fernandez throws during a baseball game, Saturday, July 23, 2016, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Mets 7-2. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

In this Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, file photo, Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Fernandez smiles as he leaves the mound after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig to end the seventh inning of a baseball game, in Miami. The Marlins announced Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, that ace right-hander Fernandez has died. The U.S. Coast Guard says Fernandez was one of three people killed in a boat crash off Miami Beach early Sunday. (Wilfredo Lee, File/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

MIAMI — As the baseball world mourned the death of Jose Fernandez, a beachgoer found a bag containing four baseballs signed by the Marlins 24-year-old pitcher.

WSVN-TV reports a black bag containing Jose Fernandez’s checkbook and four autographed baseballs apparently washed ashore on Miami Beach not far from the site the pitcher’s boat slammed into a jetty early Sunday. Fernandez and two friends were killed.

Ocean Rescue Division Chief Vincent Canosa tells WSVN the bag was given to a lifeguard and that it apparently came from the boat.

Fernandez had been scheduled to start Monday night’s game against the New York Mets. Instead, his teammates honored him in an emotional pre-game ceremony. The players took the field, tears in their eyes, wearing black jerseys with the number 16 and Fernandez’s name on back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

