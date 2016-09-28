Posted Updated 

Pete Rose appeals to baseball Hall of Fame for eligibility

Former Cincinnati Red Pete Rose waves to the crowd as he is introduced on the field during a ceremony to honor the 1976 World Series champions team, before the Reds' baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, June 24, 2016, in Cincinnati. (John Minchillo/AP)

Former Major League Baseball great Pete Rose autographs baseballs at the Field of Dreams sports memorabilia shop in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2007. (Marlene Karas/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MITCH STACY
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pete Rose, who lives in Las Vegas, has appealed directly to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in an effort to restore his eligibility to be elected.

In a seven-page letter to the Hall’s president on Tuesday, Rose’s longtime attorney Raymond Genco makes the case that the career hits leader’s ban from baseball for gambling in 1989 was not intended to make him ineligible for the Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame changed its bylaws two years after Rose’s banishment to make banned players ineligible for the Hall. Rose argues that it wasn’t then-Commissioner Bart Giamatti’s intention to keep him out of the Hall when the two reached a settlement that banned him from baseball.

Genco said new commissioner Rob Manfred denying Rose’s reinstatement last December “opened the door” for the new argument.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

