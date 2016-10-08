Posted Updated 

Weather wipes out Dodgers-Nationals game; Giants-Cubs play tonight

The ground crew clears water off the infield tarp ahead of Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series at Nationals Park, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Washington. Rain washed out Saturday's game. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Fans take some cover from the rain before the start of Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series at Nationals Park, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Washington. Rain washed out Saturday's game. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner walks the field after taking batting practice before Game 1 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

MLB postseason action continues today, but one game has been postponed.

Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals has been rained out.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the postponement about an hour before gametime Saturday.

The Dodgers and Nationals will play Game 2 at 1:08 p.m. Sunday. Los Angeles leads the best-of-five series 1-0.

Rain that intensified as Hurricane Matthew moved up the coast had washed out on-field batting practice.

The San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The Giants will have Jeff Samardzija (12-11) on the mound to start and the Cubs have selected Kyle Hendricks (16-8) for the start.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch today’s game:

Giants at Cubs — Game 2

Time: 5:08 p.m. PDT

TV: MLB Network (Cox 314/386, DirecTV 213, CenturyLink 634, Dish 152)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 10

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 