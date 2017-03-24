2017 All-State Boys Basketball Teams

(Click on the logo to start a slideshow with photos of the athletes)

First Team

Troy Brown, Centennial (6-7, G)

The senior averaged 22.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Brown shot 42.9 percent from the field, 33.1 percent on 3-pointers and 80.7 percent from the free-throw line. The Oregon signee was the Northwest League Most Valuable Player.

Maka Ellis, Sierra Vista (6-5, G)

The junior was the co-Most Valuable Player in the Southwest League. Ellis averaged 25.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals.

Kennedy Koehler, Coronado (6-7, F)

The senior averaged 23.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Koehler was the Southeast League Most Valuable Player, and led the Cougars to a second consecutive state tournament appearance. He has committed to UC San Diego.

Marcus Loadholt, Spanish Springs (6-3, G)

The senior was the High Desert League Player of the Year. Loadholt averaged 20.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.4 steals.

Chuck O’Bannon, Bishop Gorman (6-6, G/F)

The senior was the co-Most Valuable Player in the Southwest League and led the Gaels to a sixth consecutive state championship. O’Bannon averaged 21.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists, and had 36 points in the state final . He has committed to Southern California.

Trey Woodbury, Clark (6-3, G)

The junior averaged 14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in leading the Chargers to the Class 4A state championship game against Gorman. Woodbury was a first-team All-Southwest League pick.

Second Team

Trevon Abdullah-Booker, Desert Pines (6-5, F)

The senior averaged 17.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in leading the Jaguars to the Class 3A state title. The state’s coaches selected him to the Class 3A all-state first team as well as the All-Southern Region first team.

Jamal Bey, Bishop Gorman (6-6, F/G)

The junior made the All-Southwest League first team. He averaged 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists to help the Gaels to a sixth consecutive state championship.

Christopher Hawkins, Canyon Springs (5-5, G)

The senior was the Most Valuable Player in the Northeast League. He averaged 17.1 points in leading the Pioneers to an 8-0 mark in Northeast League play, and helped the Pioneers to a 21-3 record.

Nic Maccioni, Faith Lutheran (6-4, F)

The senior averaged 20.2 points and 9.0 rebounds to help the Crusaders to a second-place finish in the Northwest League. Maccioni was a first-team All-Northwest League selection.

Christian Popoola, Bishop Gorman (6-4, G)

The senior made the All-Southwest League first team. He averaged 15.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Class 4A state champs.

Dillon Voyles, Galena (6-6, F)

The senior averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He was named the Sierra League Player of the Year. He helped the Grizzlies to the Sierra League title.

Third Team

Aidan Cantwell, Bishop Manogue (6-4, G/F)

The senior averaged 17.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals. He made the first-team All-Sierra League.

Jacob Heese, Desert Oasis (6-3, G)

The junior averaged 23.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals. He shot 48.2 percent from the field, 38 percent on 3-pointers and 80.9 percent from the free-throw line. Heese made the All-Southwest League first team.

Justin Holiday, Rancho (6-4, F)

The senior was a first-team All-Northeast League pick. He averaged 25.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists to help the Rams to a second consecutive postseason appearance.

Eric Klekas, Elko (6-1, G)

The senior was the Class 3A Northern League Player of the Year after averaging 22.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.2 steals. Klekas shot 49.6 percent from the field., 45.3 percent on 3-pointers and 91.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Capri Uzan, Desert Pines (6-0, G)

The senior averaged 18.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists to help the Jaguars to the Class 3A state title. Uzan was a first-team Class 3A all-state, All-Southern Region and All-Sunset League pick by the coaches.

Will Weems, Coronado (6-8, F)

The senior made the All-Southeast League first team and helped the Cougars to the Sunrise Region championship. Weems averaged 13.8 points and 11.0 rebounds.

Coach of the Year

Colin Darfour, Clark

In his first year with the Chargers, Darfour led the team to the Class 4A state championship game. Clark went 27-5, and three of the five losses came to eventual state champion Bishop Gorman. The other two losses came to out-of-state teams, including a 91-87 loss to nationally ranked Chino Hills (California). Clark won the Energy Classic in Gillette, Wyoming, and its 68-62 regular-season win over Gorman ended the Gaels’ 79-game win streak against Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association teams.

Honorable Mention

Demarco Alexander, Cimarron-Memorial

Dewayne Alexander, Cheyenne

Ian Alexander, Clark

Tez Allen, Carson

Isaiah Banks, Centennial

James Bridges, Clark

Zach Burns, Fernley

McCAllan Castles, South Tahoe

Tommy Challis, Reno

Marvin Coleman, Foothill

Jayden DeJoseph, Carson

Jake Epstein, The Meadows

James Fuller, Shadow Ridge

Culen Highbe, Pahranagat Valley

Jalen Hill, Clark

D’Andre Houston, Cheyenne

Chrys Jackson, Rancho

Kamari Kelly, Spring Mountain

Robert McFalls, Mineral County

Samuel Porras, Chaparral

Drew Rippingham, Reno

Jalen Townsell, Spanish Springs

Demetrius Valdez, Durango

Akeemis Williams, Agassi Prep

Moses Wood, Galena