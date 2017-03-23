2017 All-State Girls Basketball Teams

(Click on the logo to start a slideshow with photos of the athletes)

First Team

Rae Burrell, Foothill (6-1, G/F)

The junior was a first-team All-Southeast League pick and helped the Falcons to the Sunrise Region title. Burrell averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

Dre’una Edwards, Liberty (6-2, F)

The junior was the Player of the Year in the Southeast League and led the Patriots to the Class 4A state tournament. Edwards averaged 16.8 points, 14 rebounds and 2 blocks per game.

Jayden Eggleston, Centennial (6-1, F)

The senior was a first-team All-Northwest League pick and averaged 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals per game for the Bulldogs. Eggleston signed a letter of intent with Iona.

Justice Ethridge, Centennial (5-8, G)

The junior was a first-team All-Northwest League pick and set a state tournament record with six 3-pointers in the final. Ethridge averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals per game.

Malia Holt, Bishop Manogue (5-8, G)

The senior was the co-Player of the Year in the Sierra League and averaged 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.3 steals per game for the Miners. Holt has committed to Cal Poly.

Samantha Thomas, Centennial (6-0, G/F)

The senior forward was the Player of the Year in the Northwest League and averaged

16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks per game to help the Bulldogs win their third straight Class 4A state title. Thomas signed with Arizona.

Second Team

Essence Booker, Spring Valley (5-8, G)

The junior was the Player of the Year in Southwest League and averaged 15 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.8 steals for the Grizzlies.

Melanie Isbell, Centennial (5-4, G)

The sophomore was a first-team All-Northwest League selection. Isbell averaged 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per game.

Skylar Jackson, Bishop Gorman (5-11, G/F)

The senior was a first-team All-Southwest League pick and led the Gaels in points (11.3) and rebounds (7.7). Jackson signed with Sacramento State.

Katie Turner, Bishop Manogue (5-8, G)

The senior was the co-Player of the Year in the Sierra League. She averaged 10.9 points, 2.9 assists and 3.2 steals to help the Miners reach the state final.

Eboni Walker, Centennial (5-11, F)

The sophomore was a first-team All-Northwest League selection for the Bulldogs. Walker averaged 11 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

Pam Wilmore, Centennial (5-6, G)

The senior was a first-team All-Northwest League pick and averaged 6 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Wilmore signed with New Mexico State.

Third Team

Trinity Betoney, Foothill (5-8, G)

The senior was a first-team All-Southeast League selection. Betoney, who signed with Adams State (Colorado), averaged 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.

Brooke Haney, Green Valley (5-8, G)

The senior was a first-team All-Southeast League pick and set a state record with 23 made free throws in the Sunrise Region quarterfinals. Haney averaged 15.9 points per game.

Kenna Holt, Bishop Manogue (5-6, G)

The freshman was a first-team All-Sierra League choice. Holt averaged 12.4 points and 2.9 steals to help the Miners win their third straight Northern Region title.

Kaily Kaimikaua, Liberty (5-9, G)

The senior was a first-team All-Southeast League selection. Kaimikaua averaged 13.5 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals for the Patriots.

Celine Quintino, Liberty (5-7, G)

The senior was a first-team All-Southeast League selection. She averaged 8.2 points and 9 assists to help the Patriots reach the Class 4A state tournament.

Mikayla Shults, Reno (5-7, G)

The junior was the Player of the Year in the High Desert League. Shults averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 steals for the Huskies.

Coach of the Year

Laurie Evans-Gygax, Desert Oasis

The ninth-year coach guided the Diamondbacks to a 20-6 record and the first Southwest League title in school history. Desert Oasis reached the Sunset Region semifinals for the second straight season.

Honorable Mention

Armonnie Byrd, Las Vegas

Sydney Connors, Lowry

Ejanae Coopwood, Cheyenne

Bernice Fiso, Virgin Valley

See’Airrah Evans-Collins, Desert Pines

Sharmayne Finley, Agassi Prep

Dominique Harding, Reno

Kalli Hosier, Arbor View

Taylor Johnson Reed

Dajaah Lightfoot, Desert Oasis

Yemiah Morris, Canyon Springs

Bryanna Neagle, Faith Lutheran

Georgia Ohiaeri, Bishop Gorman

Leilani Otuafi, Churchill County

Taeha Pankey, Legacy

Kyndal Ricks, Rancho

Ashlynn Sharp, Desert Oasis

Briana Todd, Virgin Valley

Haley Tyrell, Coronado