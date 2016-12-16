5 players to watch in Saturday’s CBS Sports Classic

Some of the nation’s top talent will descend on Las Vegas on Saturday as three of the top 10 teams in the country come to town.

Ohio State and No. 2 UCLA will play in the CBS Sports Classic at noon at T-Mobile Arena before No. 6 Kentucky and No. 7 North Carolina tip off shortly after. Here’s a look at five players to watch in the double header:

JUSTIN JACKSON, J, FORWARD, UNC

Jackson struggled the last time out, shooting just 3-for-15 as UNC barely edged out Tennessee. But in the team’s game before that, he went off for 27 points, making seven three-pointers.

Jackson leads the team with 15.5 points per game while averaging a team-high 29.7 minutes. The Tar Heels will especially need a strong performance from Jackson if guard Joel Berry — the team’s second leading scorer — remains out with an ankle injury.

LONZO BALL, F, GUARD, UCLA

Ball has transformed UCLA’s offense since arriving on campus. With Ball running the point, the Bruins are the second-highest scoring team in the country, coming into Saturday at 97.9 points per game.

Ball is averaging 15.0 points per game and is in the top five in the nation with 8.8 assists per game. He’s shooting .560 from the field while averaging a team-high 34.2 minutes per game, and he’s shooting .453 from three-point range.

JAE’SEAN TATE, J, FORWARD, OHIO STATE

Tate has taken a jump in the early going from a season ago when he was 2016 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten. Last year, he averaged 11.7 points per game and pulled down 6.4 boards, tied for the team lead. This year, he’s been leading the Buckeyes in scoring at 13.9 points per game and has added 7.3 rebounds.

MALIK MONK, F, GUARD, KENTUCKY

Like Ball, Monk is a high-profile freshman who is shooting up on NBA Draft boards. CBS Sports projected him out as an “electric combo guard capable of scoring big and competing for dunk contest trophies.”

Right now, the freshman shooting guard leads the Wildcats at 19.4 points per game and is one of Kentucky’s best three-point threat, shooting .385 from behind the arc.

DE’AARON FOX, F, GUARD, KENTUCKY

Monk and Fox knew each other well before they hit the court in Lexington, Kentucky. The pair’s chemistry together has provided a dynamic backcourt for the Wildcats.

Fox, who was the sixth ranked player in the 2016 recruiting class, is averaging 15.1 points per game. He’s also leading the team with 6.9 assists per game and has chipped in 5.4 rebounds per in the team’s first 10 games.

