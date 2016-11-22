BYU breezes past St. Louis, will face Valpo in MGM Grand Main Event championship

LAS VEGAS — Kyle Davis scored 22 points on 10-for-13 shooting and Eric Mika added 20 points and 10 rebounds as Brigham Young ran away from Saint Louis in the second half for a 92-62 win in the MGM Grand Main Event on Monday night.

BYU raced to an 11-0 lead before Jermaine Bishop scored for Saint Louis. The Cougars led by seven at halftime, 40-33, and extended the lead to 59-44 on a pair of Mika’s free throws with 13:16 to play.

The Billikens scored 10 straight on two 3s and a layup by Bishop and a layup by Mike Crawford to close to 59-54. But BYU ended the threat and erupted for a 25-4 run and led 84-59 with 4:53 to play.

Jamal Aytes added 12 points for BYU (4-0) making all four of his field goals and free throws.

Bishop was the only Saint Louis (2-2) player in double figures with 27 points.

The Cougars will face Valparaiso in the tournament championship game on Wednesday night.

Alec Peters scored 24 points, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Crusaders beat Alabama 68-60 on Monday night.

Peters made 7 of 12 from the field and all of his seven free-throw attempts. Jubril Adekoya added 16 points and Shane Hammink scored 10.

After Alabama’s Braxton Key hit a 3 to give Alabama (2-2) a 45-44 lead — its first of the half — with 11:50 to play. The Crusaders responded with a 17-6 run, capped by a Peters 3-pointer, to make it 61-51 with 2:51 remaining.

Two free throws by Corban Collins trimmed the Tide’s deficit to four with 1:18 left, but Peters converted a 3-point play and Valpo (4-1) held on.

Collins and Riley Norris scored 10 points apiece for Alabama. The Tide made of 9 of 28 (32.1 percent) second-half shots.