Cavaliers visit White House, do mannequin challenge with Michelle Obama — VIDEO

WASHINGTON — LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have brought the mannequin challenge craze to first lady Michelle Obama and the White House.

The team tweeted out a video Thursday of players freezing in various poses in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the mansion. James and the first lady were frozen pretending to take a selfie. President Barack Obama didn’t take part in the video.

The tweet included the note, “Freezing our WhiteHouse visit in time forever with FLOTUS,” which is the first lady’s Twitter handle.

The team was being honored at The White House for winning the NBA title in June.