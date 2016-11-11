Posted Updated 

Cavaliers visit White House, do mannequin challenge with Michelle Obama — VIDEO

Cavaliers visit White House, do mannequin challenge with Michelle Obama — VIDEO

web1_ap16315724448586_7375149.jpg
Cleveland Cavaliers' forward Kevin Love presents President Barack Obama with the team jersey during a ceremony honoring the 2016 NBA Champion basketball team, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Cavaliers visit White House, do mannequin challenge with Michelle Obama — VIDEO

web1_7375149-a07622d0c23c4339859032aa61006339_7375149.jpg
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love presents President Barack Obama with the team jersey during a ceremony honoring the 2016 NBA basketball champions, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Cavaliers visit White House, do mannequin challenge with Michelle Obama — VIDEO

web1_ap16315736894178_7375149.jpg
President Barack Obama places a Cleveland Cavaliers team jersey on a table next to the Larry O'Brien Championship trophy during a ceremony where he honored the 2016 NBA Champion Cavaliers, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Cavaliers visit White House, do mannequin challenge with Michelle Obama — VIDEO

web1_ap16315765131273_7375149.jpg
President Barack Obama poses for a picture with Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, where the president honored the 2016 NBA Champion basketball team. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Cavaliers visit White House, do mannequin challenge with Michelle Obama — VIDEO

web1_ap16315773382186_7375149.jpg
President Barack Obama poses for a team picture with the Cleveland Cavaliers during a ceremony honoring the 2016 NBA Champion on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Cavaliers visit White House, do mannequin challenge with Michelle Obama — VIDEO

web1_ap16315713581864_7375149.jpg
President Barack Obama accepts a team basketball jersey from Cleveland Cavaliers team members Kevin Love, left, as the president honored the 2016 NBA Champions Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Cavaliers visit White House, do mannequin challenge with Michelle Obama — VIDEO

web1_ap16315733896555_7375149.jpg
President Barack Obama congratulates Cleveland Cavaliers' forward Kevin Love during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, where the president honored the 2016 NBA basketball champions. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Cavaliers visit White House, do mannequin challenge with Michelle Obama — VIDEO

web1_ap16315734819094_7375149.jpg
President Barack Obama holds a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team jersey presented to him by forward Kevin Love during a ceremony honoring the 2016 NBA basketball champions, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have brought the mannequin challenge craze to first lady Michelle Obama and the White House.

The team tweeted out a video Thursday of players freezing in various poses in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the mansion. James and the first lady were frozen pretending to take a selfie. President Barack Obama didn’t take part in the video.

The tweet included the note, “Freezing our WhiteHouse visit in time forever with FLOTUS,” which is the first lady’s Twitter handle.

The team was being honored at The White House for winning the NBA title in June.

 