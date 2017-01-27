Coach K bans team from locker room, wearing Duke apparel after latest loss

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is still officially away from the team as he recovers from back surgery, but he made it clear he is not pleased with his team’s recent performance by laying down some penalties.

Krzyzewski held a meeting at his house Tuesday night, according to an ESPN report, and he told the players they were temporarily banned from their own locker room and forbidden from wearing any Duke apparel.

Apparently Krzyzewski has used this tactic in the past.

“He wasn’t happy,” a source told ESPN. “Especially after the loss to NC State.”

It is unclear how long the penalties will be in effect.

The players held a players-only meeting after the meeting at Krzyzewski’s house, according to the report.

Duke assistant coach Jeff Capel, who is acting as head coach in Krzyzewski’s absence, was asked about the situation on WRAL-FM radio on Thursday.

“Really can’t speak on it,” Capel said, according to ESPN. “Disappointing when stuff that’s supposed to stay in the locker room gets out.”

The Blue Devils, who were ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll, have lost three of their past four games, and their loss to North Carolina State was their first home loss to the Wolfpack since 1995.

The Blue Devils are 15-5 overall and 3-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, putting them in a tie for ninth place. Duke is 2-3 in Krzyzewski’s absence.

A number of key players have missed time with injuries, and guard Grayson Allen was suspended for one game for his latest tripping incident.