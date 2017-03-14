Colin Darfour out as Clark’s boys basketball coach after 1 season

Colin Darfour guided Clark’s boys basketball team to the Class 4A state title game in his only season as the Chargers’ coach.

That’s right. Only season.

Darfour confirmed he was fired during a meeting with school administrators last week, a move that remains confounding to the 34-year-old coach even after a weekend of reflection.

“I’m extremely surprised and taken aback by the developments that have gone on,” Darfour said. “I wish I had a crystal ball and I could find out exactly what it was so I can shield myself against it in the future. But at this time, it’s just speculation.”

A voice mail message left Tuesday morning with Clark assistant principal Gena Reagh was not returned.

Clark, which featured one senior among its top seven scorers, finished 27-5 under Darfour with three of the losses coming against Bishop Gorman.

The Chargers ended Gorman’s 75-game winning streak against Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association opponents with a 68-62 road win on Jan. 31 and nearly upset nationally ranked Chino Hills (California) in December.

“Every team we lost to was an extremely high-level basketball team, and we did this with one of the youngest rosters in the city,” Darfour said. “I was blessed and fortunate to coach one of the most talented groups of players that this city can put together. It was an awesome ride. Now, were there some difficulties along the way? Absolutely. But that’s just how life is.”

In the Class 4A title game last month, Clark let an eight-point lead slip away in the final 1:40 and lost 62-58 to Gorman. Darfour said he doesn’t believe that result played into the school’s decision.

“I think we had a spectacular season, and I think that was clear to everyone,” Darfour said. “I don’t think it was 90 seconds that dictated my future.”

Darfour, a Vo-Tech graduate and former UNLV player, went 67-65 in five seasons at Mojave before being hired at Clark in June. He said he is open to coaching next season.

Former Clark coach Chad Beeten resigned this month at Crossroads (California) and is expected to be a candidate for the opening.

“I just want to thank the players that I got to coach and was fortunate enough to be around. They’re an awesome group,” Darfour said. “I’ll always have fond memories of coaching and teaching at Clark.”

THOMAS EARNS GATORADE HONOR

Centennial girls basketball standout Samantha Thomas was named the Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year on Monday.

Thomas averaged 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in leading the Bulldogs to a third consecutive state championship.

She had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists in Centennial’s 97-52 win over Bishop Manogue in the state championship game.

Thomas has signed to play at Arizona. She is the fourth player from Centennial to win the award, joining Jada Brown (2012), Alexis Byrd (2010) and Italee Lucas (2007).

