Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski undergoes back surgery, expected to miss 4 weeks

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski runs his team during their NCAA basketball game against UNLV Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Duke won 94-45. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo,Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State in Durham, N.C. Krzyzewski has lamented this has been a season of interruptions so far for No. 8 Duke. The latest one has to do with Coach K himself, after the Hall of Famer announced he will step away from the team later this week to have back surgery. (Gerry Broome, File/AP)

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec 31, 2016, at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. Tech won 89-75. (Don Petersen/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has undergone back surgery and his doctor says a full recovery is expected.

Krzyzewski had the operation Friday to remove a fragment of a herniated disk in his lower back, a procedure the school estimates will keep him away from the team for about four weeks.

Dr. Allan Friedman said in a statement issued by the school that the procedure “went exactly as planned.”

With Krzyzewski out, Jeff Capel has taken over as acting head coach and his 2017 debut comes Saturday when the eighth-ranked Blue Devils play host to Boston College.

 