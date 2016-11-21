Posted 

Ex-NBA player Steve Francis charged with threatening officer during traffic stop

Ex-NBA player Steve Francis charged with threatening officer during traffic stop

web1_7441555-8386bbb4af124d2380ffd23fb7304def_7441555.jpg
In this Oct. 17, 2007, file photo, Houston Rockets' Steve Francis smiles during a news conference announcing an endorsement deal with ANTA Sports Products Limited, a company based in China, in Houston. Prosecutors say Francis was arrested Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in the Houston-area and is charged with retaliation and DWI. (David J. Phillip, File/AP)

Ex-NBA player Steve Francis charged with threatening officer during traffic stop

web1_ap_071011032951_7441555.jpg
In this Oct. 11, 2007 file photo, Houston Rockets' Steve Francis (3) goes for two points against Greece Panathinaikos defender Sarunas Jasikevicius (19) of Lithuania in the third quarter in an exhibition basketball game in Houston. (Pat Sullivan/AP)

Ex-NBA player Steve Francis charged with threatening officer during traffic stop

web1_ap_071124035578_7441555.jpg
In this Nov. 24, 2007 file photo, Houston Rockets guard Steve Francis (3) goes up for two points as Denver Nuggets Eduardo Najera (21) of Mexico and J. R. Smith (1) look on in the first second of their NBA basketball game in Houston. The Rockets won 109-81, with Francis scoring 10 points. (Pat Sullivan/AP)

Ex-NBA player Steve Francis charged with threatening officer during traffic stop

web1_ap_071215031817_7441555.jpg
In this Dec. 15, 2007 file photo, Houston Rockets' Steve Francis (3) goes up between Dallas Mavericks' Erick Dampier and Dirk Nowitzki, left, during the third quarter of a basketball game in Houston. The Mavericks beat the Rockets 96-83. (David J. Phillip/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

HOUSTON — Former NBA all-star Steve Francis has been charged with felony retaliation after prosecutors say he threatened to assault a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop.

Court records show the 39-year-old Francis also faces a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge stemming from the Saturday incident. Online jail records show he was released on $5,500 bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

KHOU-TV reports Francis was pulled over in Harris County, Texas, for speeding. The station says a deputy smelled alcohol and Francis was belligerent. The report says more deputies were called to the scene and Francis was arrested. Authorities say no deputies were assaulted.

No attorney is listed for Francis in online court records.

Francis played for 11 seasons in the NBA, including seven in Houston.

 