Ex-Rebel McCaw ties game in regulation, wins it in OT for Golden State

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, left, confers with guard Patrick McCaw in overtime of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Denver. The Warriors won 129-128 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry passes the ball on a fast break against the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks to the bench to call in a player to face the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Golden State Warriors surround guard Patrick McCaw, fourth from left, after he hit the winning basket against the Denver Nuggets as time ran out in overtime of an NBA preseason basketball game Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Denver. The Warriors won 129-128. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By SCHUYLER DIXON
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Stephen Curry maintained it’s going to take some time for Golden State to develop cohesion. Through the preseason, for sure, and maybe even into the regular season.

The Warriors looked in-season sharp at times during a 129-128 overtime victory at the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Curry had 22 points in 27 minutes, while new addition Kevin Durant added 19 points. Patrick McCaw hit a game-winning floater at the buzzer.

So, just how long will it take the Warriors to all get on the same page?

“It’s hard to say,” said Curry, whose team won 73 games last season before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. “We have the same system, the same identity as a team when it comes to how we play. (Durant) fits right into that. But there’s a transition period and a learning curve of terminology and different principles.”

The Nuggets were led by Danilo Gallinari, who finished with 19 points. Rookie Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead, step-back 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds left in regulation, only to have McCaw tie the game with 1.1 seconds remaining.

Jarnell Stokes scored on a layup with 3.5 seconds left in OT to give the Nuggets the lead. That set the stage for McCaw.

Point guard Emmanuel Mudiay sprained his right ankle in the third quarter and didn’t return.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr played his starters a fair amount even though they have a game Saturday in Las Vegas against the Los Angeles Lakers. He took heat from Denver fans from holding out top players in March 2015.

“I had emails from people who had bought tickets and drove 100 miles to come here,” Kerr said. “If we can try to accomplish both, keep our health and keep people happy who bought tickets, we’ll do it. But it’s a hard balance.”

 