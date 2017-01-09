Posted Updated 

Former UNLV player, No. 1 overall pick, Anthony Bennett waived by Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Anthony Bennett reacts during his team's 104-116 loss to Toronto Raptors during NBA basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson gives instructions to Anthony Bennett (13) as they face the Houston Rockets in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Houston. (George Bridges/AP)

Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka,left, and Brooklyn Nets forward Anthony Bennett (13) battle for the rebound during an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. The Orlando Magic beat the Brooklyn Nets 118-111. (Reinhold Matay/AP)

Brooklyn Nets forward Anthony Bennett (13) shoots on Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

THE SPORTS XCHANGE

The Brooklyn Nets waived former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Bennett on Monday.

The 23-year-old power forward appeared in 23 games with the Nets this season, averaging 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per contest.

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound Bennett was taken with the first pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers as a 20-year-old out of UNLV.

After one season in Cleveland, Bennett was traded with 2014 No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the three-team deal that brought Kevin Love to the Cavs.

Bennett was waived by the Timberwolves in September 2015 before signing with the Toronto Raptors. He played in 19 games with the Raptors and was waived last March.

Bennett signed with the Nets as a free agent on July 14. For his career, he owns averages of 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 151 games.

 