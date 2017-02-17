Gonzaga ticket prices skyrocketing for Las Vegas basketball tournament

The No. 1 college basketball team in the country is proving to be a hot ticket in Las Vegas.

Tickets to the West Coast Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at Orleans Arena (March 2-7), which features undefeated Gonzaga on the men’s side, are nearly sold out. The venue, which has a capacity of 9,500, only has one way to buy tickets as of Thursday afternoon: a special semifinal and championship two-day package for the men’s event that costs $223 per seat.

The demand for tickets and limited availability is driving up prices on the secondary market. The lowest price for a single seat at the championship game on the website StubHub was $120 on Thursday, with club seats going for as high as $364 apiece. All sessions tickets to the men’s tournament from March 3-7 were selling for $700-$2,800 each on the website.

On the website SeatGeek, prices for a single ticket to the championship game ranged from $113 to $395 on Thursday.

Similar markups are happening at Gonzaga home games, with all available tickets currently sold, according to the Spokesman Review.

The Bulldogs (26-0, ahead of Thursday’s game) could lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a conference championship in Las Vegas. The league’s second-place team, No. 22 Saint Mary’s, would provide an enticing championship game matchup if each team avoids an upset.

Attendance for last year’s West Coast Conference championship game between unranked Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s was 7,418 at Orleans Arena.

