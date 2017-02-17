Gonzaga ticket prices skyrocketing for WCC tournament at Orleans Arena

The No. 1 college basketball team in the country is proving to be a hot ticket in Las Vegas.

Tickets to the West Coast Conference men’s and women’s tournaments March 2 to 7 at Orleans Arena, which features undefeated Gonzaga on the men’s side, are nearly sold out. The venue, with a capacity of 9,500 for basketball, has only one way to buy tickets as of Thursday afternoon: a special semifinal and championship two-day package for the men’s event that costs $223 per seat.

The demand for tickets and limited availability is driving up prices on the secondary market. The lowest price for a single seat at the championship game on the website StubHub was $120 on Thursday, with club seats going for as high as $364 apiece. All sessions tickets to the men’s tournament from March 3 to 7 were selling for $700 to $2,800 each on the website.

On the website SeatGeek, prices for a single ticket to the championship game ranged from $113 to $395 on Thursday.

Similar markups are happening at Gonzaga home games, with all available tickets sold, according to the Spokesman Review.

The Bulldogs (26-0) could lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a conference championship in Las Vegas. The league’s second-place team is No. 22 Saint Mary’s.

Attendance was 7,418 for last year’s WCC championship game between Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s at Orleans Arena.

Contact reporter Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.