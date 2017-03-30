Posted 

Kansas point guard Frank Mason III named AP player of the year

Kansas guard Frank Mason III drives to the basket next to Purdue center Isaac Haas during the second half of a regional semifinal of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (Orlin Wagner/AP)

In this March 19, 2017, file photo, Kansas' Frank Mason III (0) celebrates a basket in the second half of a second-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla. Mason was selected The Associated Press men's NCAA college basketball Player of the Year, Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Tony Gutierrez, File/AP)

Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) shoots in front of Michigan State forward Nick Ward, right, in the first half of a second-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla., Sunday, March 19, 2017. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason III (0) reacts after making a three pointer during the second half against the Villanova Wildcats in the south regional final of the NCAA Tournament in Louisville, Ky. (Aaron Doster/USA Today Sports)

The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Frank Mason III, who led Kansas to its 13th consecutive Big 12 title, is The Associated Press’ Player of the Year.

The senior point guard averaged 20.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 48.7 percent from 3-point range.

He received 37 votes Thursday from the same 65-member media panel that selects the weekly AP Top 25.

Josh Hart of Villanova was second with 16 votes while Caleb Swanigan of Purdue had nine and Lonzo Ball of UCLA had three.

Mason is the first Kansas player to win the award. He is the first Big 12 player to win it since Blake Griffin of Oklahoma in 2009.

 