Kevin Durant out indefinitely after left knee injury, Warriors say

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant looks on from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (Chris Szagola/AP)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) dribbles the ball past Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Washington. (Nick Wass/AP)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) walks to the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Washington. Durant hyperextended his left knee and exited the Golden State Warriors' game at the Washington Wizards for good after all of 93 seconds Tuesday night. (Nick Wass/AP)

By JANIE McCAULEY
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors say Kevin Durant will be out indefinitely after he sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee and bruised a bone in his leg.

Golden State’s medical staff hasn’t ruled him out of returning before the end of the regular season. Durant is scheduled to be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The team says star forward hyperextended his knee early in the Warriors’ 112-108 loss at Washington on Tuesday night and later underwent an MRI.

Durant leads the Warriors in scoring and rebounding with 25.3 points and 8.2 boards in his first season with Golden State. At 50-10, the Warriors have the NBA’s best record.

 