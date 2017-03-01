Kevin Durant out indefinitely after left knee injury, Warriors say

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors say Kevin Durant will be out indefinitely after he sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee and bruised a bone in his leg.

Golden State’s medical staff hasn’t ruled him out of returning before the end of the regular season. Durant is scheduled to be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The team says star forward hyperextended his knee early in the Warriors’ 112-108 loss at Washington on Tuesday night and later underwent an MRI.

Durant leads the Warriors in scoring and rebounding with 25.3 points and 8.2 boards in his first season with Golden State. At 50-10, the Warriors have the NBA’s best record.