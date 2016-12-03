LeBron dons Cubs uniform to settle World Series bet

CHICAGO — LeBron James dressed like a champion — a World Series champion.

James made good on a bet with close friend Dwyane Wade and showed up wearing a Chicago Cubs uniform before Friday night’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls.

James made a friendly wager on the World Series between the Cleveland Indians and Cubs with his former Miami teammate Wade, a Chicago product who signed with his hometown team in the summer. The Cubs rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win their first championship since 1908.

It was quite a sight seeing James in a Cubs uniform on Friday. He wore a No. 23 Cubs jersey with “James” stitched across the back, a Cubs hat partially covered by a Cubbie-blue hoodie, pinstripe pants and long baseball socks. James’ uniform even had the 2016 World Series champions shoulder patch.

Wade was waiting for James when he arrived at the arena and took a picture of his former teammate. The two played four seasons together in Miami, leading the Heat to two championships and four straight NBA Finals appearances.

James led the Cavaliers to the title in June, ending Cleveland’s 52-year championship drought.