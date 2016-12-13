Marc Loving leads Ohio State Buckeyes to Las Vegas

Marc Loving isn’t looking for accolades. He’s just looking to win.

Along the way, as the Buckeyes strive for those wins, Loving’s season also has included some guidance for his young teammates, as eight of the 13 players on the Buckeyes are underclassmen. Loving, the only senior on the team, was the Buckeyes’ leading scorer a season ago.

Ohio State, which will be at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday to take on No. 2 UCLA, is a relatively young team, but Loving has helped provide a leadership presence to the team as it feels its way through nonconference play.

“Just some of the things that from different teams I’ve been apart of,” Loving said. “I’ve picked up different schemes and different ways to approach different teammates so I try to implement those things around practice or in the games or get the team going if I feel like the other team might be on a run and we need to get a stop or just in a different scenario to try to help us win.”

That includes making sure the team’s practice preparation is on point, everyone brings energy and their plans are run with perfect execution.

The young Buckeyes are 8-2 this season, and have flashed their potential at points throughout the season.

They hung around with then-No.6 Virginia at the end of November before being edged out, 63-61.

But they also suffered a stunning home loss to Florida Atlantic, a game in which they were heavily favored.

“We had the lead in both of those games, a double-digit lead at that to where it could have been extended or when a team does go on a run,” Loving said. “We get the lead back and hopefully extend it from there so just being able to really maintain our lead and not beat ourselves (is important).”

Loving said they had some mental lapses in both losses to the point where they didn’t connect or read the same thing, perhaps a sign of an inexperienced team.

But the experience, especially playing Virginia, should help them move forward as they play UCLA.

“At the time, Virginia was a top-10 team and just having that mindset that we had before that game and knowing the little things that (we) did to get yourself prepared (helps) prepare for our game against UCLA,” Loving said.

The experience of playing UCLA, in turn, will help them learn more about themselves as a team as they move forward into Big Ten play next month.

And Loving will be there to lead the way, lending his voice when it’s needed, depending on how the situation is playing out.

“Being in a neutral environment, I mean there’s no home-court advantage at that point,” he said. “But as far as playing a team of that caliber, just being able to measure yourself up and playing the top talent in the country, some of the better teams in the country, it sets a pretty high standard where you want to bring your A game.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.