MGM CEO Jim Murren pursuing NBA team for Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena

MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren said he is actively pursuing an NBA franchise to play in T-Mobile Arena.

Murren, who told the Review-Journal last week he thought Las Vegas could he home to an NBA franchise within five years, discussed the matter with KNPR-FM, which reported his quotes Wednesday.

“It wouldn’t be an expansion team,” Murren said. “It would most likely be relocation of a team.”

The arena is set to be home of the city’s expansion NHL franchise beginning next October. Also, Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis has committed to moving the NFL franchise to Las Vegas, pending a vote of the league’s owners next year.

The NBA currently has a presence in Las Vegas with Thomas & Mack Center and adjacent Cox Pavilion hosting the NBA Summer League each year.

Murren did not say which team or teams he was pursuing. Both the Sacramento Kings and the Milwaukee Bucks looked to be in danger of leaving their markets a few years ago, but both franchises have new arenas with the Kings’ facility opening this month.

The NBA is reportedly close to agreeing to a seven-year extension of its collective bargaining agreement, which would bring long-term labor peace to the league and pave the way for an expansion.

In fact, the Seattle Times reported Tuesday that Steve Hanson, whose efforts to bring an NBA franchise back to Seattle have been repeatedly rebuffed, has asked the Seattle City Council to make his proposed arena a private facility, which would help to pave the way for an expansion team.

However, Murren said he is not seeking an expansion team for Las Vegas.

