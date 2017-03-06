Mountain West honors UNLV’s Dakota Gonzalez, Brooke Johnson

Two Lady Rebels were honored by the Mountain West on Monday when the league named its All-Conference team and handed out individual awards.

Junior guard Dakota Gonzalez was named to the All-Mountain West team while teammate Brooke Johnson was an honorable mention.

Gonzalez, who was an honorable mention last season, led the team in scoring at 13.3 points per game. Johnson, who led the conference in steals at 2.54 per game, averaged 11.9 points per contest, second behind Gonzalez.

Colorado State’s Ellen Nystrom was the conference’s Player of the Year, while Wyoming’s Joe Legerski took Coach of the Year honors. New Mexico’s Cherise Beynon, a Las Vegas native, also was named to the All-Mountain West team.

The Mountain West tournament began Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The Lady Rebels, who are the No. 3 seed, will play the winner of the Air Force-Utah State game on Tuesday night.

