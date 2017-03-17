5 reasons you should watch March Madness

The time college basketball fans wait for all year long is finally here. March Madness is underway.

First-round games began Thursday and will run through Friday while second-round action will take place Saturday and Sunday.

If you don’t already love this time of year and get into it by filling out your bracket (cough, cough, or 10 brackets), there’s a good chance there’s something for you in March Madness. Here are five reasons you should watch:

CINDERELLA STORIES

As of Thursday afternoon, we haven’t seen any true Cinderella stories, but it’s still early. The “anything can happen in March Madness” really is a true statement, and we see it every year with Cinderella teams emerging when we least expect it.

BRACKETS

Whether you fill out a bracket for your fun or profit with your coworkers, it’s a fun way to get lost in the madness.

BETTING

There are the serious betters, who risk thousands and even hundreds of thousands, but even just putting a few dollars down on your team during March Madness can be fun. And there’s no better place to do it than in our own backyard. Many of the Las Vegas sports books even host watch parties during the first and second rounds.

ONE AND DONE

There’s no best-of-five or best-of-seven stretch of games to watch. It’s simple. The set up is one-and-done. Lose and you go home, win and you advance. That’s it. And with each game, each upset, and each win and loss, it just keeps getting more and more exciting.

SO MANY GAMES

Even if you can’t watch every game, there’s plenty of time to enjoy all the madness. Games will take over television for the next few weeks with the National Championship being April 3.

