The ladies got game, too.

The UConn Huskies will be looking for their fifth straight national championship when the NCAA Women’s Tournament starts later this week.

Fellow No. 1 seeds Notre Dame, Baylor and South Carolina hope to break the Huskies’ stranglehold on the title.

Download your bracket here to keep up with the action.

