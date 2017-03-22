Posted 

Here’s an update to Adam Hill’s bracket ahead of the Sweet 16 — VIDEO

NCAA Tournament Bracketology with Adam Hill: The Sweet Sixteen (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NCAA tournament brackets everywhere have busted with some of the top-seeded teams losing earlier than expected. Adam Hill breaks down where he went wrong with his bracket and predicts who the new Final Four will be ahead of the Sweet 16. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By Heidi Fang
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Duke is out. Villanova is out.

The two top-seeded teams saw their NCAA tournament run come to an abrupt end sooner than expected. But that’s why they call it March Madness.

Even Review-Jounal sports reporter Adam Hill’s bracket saw a bust with Duke and Villanova’s losses. Yes, the bracket he filled out on camera for us.

Ahead of the Sweet 16, which begins Thursday, Hill talks about some of the biggest upsets thus far, who looks strongest headed into the Sweet 16 and who he thinks is now headed to the Final Four.

Check out the video above and see his full updated bracket below.

Adam Hill's NCAA Tournament bracket ahead of the Sweet 16 by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Follow all of our NCAA Tournament coverage on reviewjournal.com/MarchMadness and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Heidi Fang at hfang@reviewjournal.com and @HeidiFang on Twitter.

 