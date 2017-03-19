Posted 

Kentucky beats Wichita State 65-62 in NCAA basketball tournament

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the first half of a second-round game against Kentucky in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Indianapolis. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Kentucky head coach John Calipari questions a call during the first half of a second-round game against Wichita State in the mens NCAA college basketball tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 19, 2017. (Michael Conroy/AP)

Kentucky's Bam Adebayo (3) and Wichita State's Zach Brown reach for a rebound during the first half of a second-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Indianapolis. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Kentucky's Bam Adebayo, left, heads to the basket as Wichita State's Darral Willis Jr. (21) defends during the first half of a second-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Indianapolis. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

By JOE KAY
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

INDIANAPOLIS — Bam Adebayo had a double-double and swatted away the final shot on Sunday as Kentucky sent Wichita State to yet another second-round heartbreak, 65-62 in the South region.

The youngest team in the NCAA Tournament grew up in the closing minutes.

Adebayo had 13 points and 10 rebounds. De’Aaron Fox had 14 points, including a late steal and dunk. Malik Monk blocked a shot and made a pair of free throws in the final 13 seconds. Adebayo clinched it by blocking Landry Shamet’s 3-pointer shot at the buzzer.

Yes, Kentucky’s freshman trio did it all.

Wham, Bam, move on ‘Cats (31-5), right into the Sweet 16 for the seventh time in nine years.

And wipe tears away again, Shockers (31-5).

 