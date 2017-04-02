Local prep stars Collins and Williams-Goss save the day for Gonzaga at the Final Four

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The local kids came up big and Gonzaga is going to the NCAA championship game.

Former Findlay Prep standout Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points and former Bishop Gorman star Zach Collins had 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds along with six blocked shots off the bench to lead the Bulldogs past a feisty South Carolina squad, 77-73, Saturday at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

Gonzaga (37-1) will face the winner of the other national semifinal between North Carolina and Oregon on Monday night. South Carolina, which was making its first-ever Final Four appearance, finished 26-11.

With the Zags clinging tenuously to a 75-72 lead, Sindarius Thornwell was fouled with 3.5 seconds to play. He made the first and deliberately missed the second hoping for a long rebound. But Killian Tillie snared the errant shot and it put Gonzaga in the finals.

Gonzaga, which was seeded No. 1 in the West Region, led by as many as 14 in the second half before the Gamecocks retook the lead with a 16-0 run of their own. The Bulldogs leaned on Collins, a 7-foot freshman to stabilize things. He was a presence at both ends and South Carolina had no answer for him as he was aggressive protecting the rim and diving after loose balls and finding open teammates when he got double-teamed with the ball in the post.

As for Williams-Goss, the 6-foot-3-inch redshirt junior heated up during the first half and stayed hot enough to make some big plays the rest of the way in racking up his 23-point performance. He also finished with six assists and had just three turnovers in 36 minutes of action. He was 9 of 16 from the field and 2 of 5 on 3-point attempts. As a team, Gonzaga shot 48 percent from the floor, 47 percent from long distance and limited South Carolina to just 38 percent shooting from the field while the Gamecocks made just 7 of 20 treys.

PJ Dozier led South Carolina with 17 points. Thornwell, who had been plagued by flu-like symptoms most of the week, started for the Gamecocks and finished with 15 points.

