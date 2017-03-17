Posted 

No. 3 Baylor handles No. 14 New Mexico State; freshman Freeman scores 21

No. 3 Baylor handles No. 14 New Mexico State; freshman Freeman scores 21

8193002_web1_8193002-d6a2a2ebb5ab43148894ccb7c9ce1b1d_8193002.jpg
Baylor guard Ishmail Wainright (24) shoots in front of New Mexico State guard Braxton Huggins (2) and forward Jemerrio Jones (10) in the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, March 17, 2017. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

No. 3 Baylor handles No. 14 New Mexico State; freshman Freeman scores 21

8193002_web1_8193002-48bfcef3c2ce4364a716fd2ba95acdc5_8193002.jpg
Baylor guard Ishmail Wainright (24) shoots between New Mexico State guard Matt Taylor (24) and forward Jemerrio Jones (10) in the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, March 17, 2017. ((Sue Ogrocki/AP)

No. 3 Baylor handles No. 14 New Mexico State; freshman Freeman scores 21

8193002_web1_8193002-87e3ce4fb448407e9fbcc96ae733cb5e_8193002.jpg
New Mexico State forward Eli Chuha (22) claps his hands as he runs off the court as the first half of a first-round game against Baylor ends in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla., Friday, March 17, 2017. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

No. 3 Baylor handles No. 14 New Mexico State; freshman Freeman scores 21

8193002_web1_8193002-5c67ecb8579d42c4b42d230a4f8bb6fe_8193002.jpg
New Mexico State's Jermaine Haley (1) defends as Baylor 's Manu Lecomte (20) of Belgium makes a pass in the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla., Friday March 17, 2017. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

No. 3 Baylor handles No. 14 New Mexico State; freshman Freeman scores 21

8193002_web1_8193002-1465381416764bb1a881c06a4488e579_8193002.jpg
New Mexico State's Matt Taylor (24) walks away as Baylor 's Terry Maston (31) and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., right, of Australia celebrate a dunk By Acuil in the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla., Friday March 17, 2017. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

By CLIFF BRUNT
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

TULSA, Okla. — Al Freeman came off the bench to score 21 points, and No. 3 seed Baylor defeated No. 14 seed New Mexico State 91-73 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA’s East Regional.

Jo Lual-Acuil scored 16 points and Johnathan Motley added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (26-7), who were upset in the first round by Georgia State and Yale the previous two years.

Ian Baker and Braxton Huggins each scored 19 points for New Mexico State (28-6).

Huggins hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give New Mexico State a 40-38 lead at the half. The Aggies made 6 of 14 3-pointers before the break to counter Baylor’s 55 percent shooting.

Baylor took control for good with a 14-3 run early in the second half to take a 58-47 lead. Baylor held the Aggies to 37 percent shooting in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

New Mexico State: The Aggies gave the Bears all they could handle for a half. The Western Athletic Conference tournament champions led early in the second half and gave Baylor’s normally stout defense fits. The Aggies had a 20-game win streak earlier in the season under first-year coach Paul Weir.

Baylor: The Bears got a much-needed win after a shaky finish to the season and re-established its defensive dominance in the second half. The Bears looked like the team that started the season 20-1 and was ranked No. 1 in the nation.

UP NEXT

New Mexico State: Season is over.

Baylor: Will play the winner of the SMU-USC game.

 