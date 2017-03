March Madness is finally here.

The Review-Journal Sports department, and a few others, give you their Final Four picks and thoughts on who will win the NCAA Tournament.

The Final Four will take place April 1 in Phoenix, but the tournament gets underway Thursday and Friday with First Round and Second Round games on Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the video above.

Follow all of our NCAA Tournament coverage online at reviewjournal.com/MarchMadness and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.