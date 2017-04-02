Three takeaways from Gonzaga’s Final Four win over South Carolina

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Three takeaways from Gonzaga’s 77-73 win over South Carolina in Saturday’s Final Four semifinals:

1. LON KRUGER KNOWS POINT GUARDS

When Nigel Williams-Goss was starting out at Findlay Prep, Lon Kruger, then UNLV’s coach, offered Williams-Goss a scholarship. In Williams-Goss, Kruger saw exactly who he wanted at point guard: A tough kid who never backed down, had a high basketball I.Q. and was a leader.

Kruger of course, moved on to Oklahoma. He tried to lure Williams-Goss there. But the kid, a Northwest native, decided to come home and play at Washington. Now he has led Gonzaga to Monday’s national championship game after scoring 23 points, doling out six assists and not letting South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell get the better of the matchup.

And as big as Bishop Gorman alum Zach Collins played, Gonzaga is not playing Monday without Williams-Goss’ heroics. Kruger was in the building Saturday and was happy for his former recruit.

2. THE GAMECOCKS ARE INDEED TOUGH

Gonzaga was poised to deliver the knockout punch early in the second half as it built a 14-point lead. Instead, South Carolina showed its mettle and went on a 16-0 run to catch and pass the Zags briefly. They were unable to sustain it the rest of the way but they still had a shot in the final seconds down three. But Gonzaga wisely fouled and didn’t risk getting into an overtime situation.

Yes, give Gonzaga credit for battling back itself and also not letting South Carolina have a big night shooting the ball. The Gamecocks shot just 38 percent from the field Saturday and were 7 of 20 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Zags are No. 1 in the nation defensively for a reason — they don’t allow you to get comfortable running your offense.

“It’s who we are,” coach Frank Martin said of his team. ‘That’s why I’ve been so positive and so proud of these kids the who year. Whether it was win or lose we’re so resilient. They don’t give in to difficult moments and that’s the reason we were on this platform.”

3. FEW’S SMART FOUL

It’s debated every night by fans. You’re up three and the other team has possession. So do you foul? Saturday, Gonzaga coach Mark Few said, “Hell, yes.” Thornwell was hacked with 3.5 seconds to go and Gonzaga up, 75-72. Thornwell made the first, missed the second deliberately but the ball landed in the Bulldogs’ hands and that sealed the win for Gonzaga.

“We always want to foul under six (seconds),” Few said after the game. “I thought the guys did a great job. Josh Perkins did a great job of being really patient and not fouling on the shot.

“The second part is you’ve got to get the rebound and that’s been difficult for us at times this year. But they executed late.”

