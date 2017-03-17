UNR fails to overcome slow shooting start in loss to Iowa State

MILWAUKEE — Monte Morris had 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Iowa State outlasted the University of Nevada, Reno, 84-73 on Thursday night to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

Deonte Burton added 14 points and eight rebounds as the fifth-seeded Cyclones won for the 10th time in their last 11 games, building off their impressive run through the Big 12 Tournament. Naz Mitrou-Long and Matt Thomas had 13 points apiece.

Iowa State (24-10) will try for its third Sweet 16 appearance in four years when it takes on No. 4 seed Purdue on Saturday.

Cameron Oliver scored 22 points for UNR (28-7), which had won nine straight by an average of 15 points. Jordan Caroline had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Marcus Marshall finished with 16 points on 5-for-16 shooting.

It was a triumphant homecoming for Burton, Darrell Bowie and Donovan Jackson, three Milwaukee natives who have played a key role in Iowa State’s success this season. Jackson scored 12 points on a perfect shooting performance, and Bowie finished with eight points and five boards.

Iowa State led by as many as 15 in the first half before UNR got back in the game by rediscovering its shooting touch. The Wolf Pack used Caroline’s two foul shots and tip-in to close to 55-51 with 9:56 left, plenty of time for the Mountain West’s regular-season and tournament champions.

But the Cyclones responded with nine straight points. Burton started and finished the run with layups, and Thomas had a 3-pointer during the surge. Morris then helped Iowa State finish it off with seven free throws in the final 3 minutes.

The first half was all Cyclones, who played in front of a mostly red-and-yellow-clad crowd about 5 1/2 hours from its campus in Ames. They also picked up a few extra fans looking to cheer on their Milwaukee natives in their homecoming.

Burton, a former prep star in the city who began his collegiate career with Marquette, turned up the electricity with a vicious left-handed dunk that made it 30-20 Cyclones with 4:24 left. Morris contributed eight points, six rebounds and four assists and Iowa State held Nevada to 30 percent shooting on its way to a 40-27 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Nevada: The Wolf Pack were never able to overcome their slow shooting start. They also shot 8 for 26 from 3-point range for the game.

Iowa State: The Cyclones had five players score in double figures and shot 56 percent from the field.

UP NEXT

The Cyclones face the Boilermakers on Saturday. Purdue advanced with an 80-70 victory against Vermont.